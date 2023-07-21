Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

