EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EG Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGGF remained flat at $10.34 on Thursday. 4 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,111. EG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EG Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EG Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

