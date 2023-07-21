Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 102.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. On average, analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

