Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading Up 4.5%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $12.09. 3,177,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 7,408,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -303.00, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

