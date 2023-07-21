Elastos (ELA) Price Tops $1.28 on Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004297 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $26.13 million and $286,185.77 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Elastos

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

