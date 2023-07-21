Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $221.76

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $221.76, but opened at $216.08. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $216.08, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.56 and a 200 day moving average of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Elbit Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

