Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Short Interest Down 11.0% in June

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $477.06. 529,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,078. The company has a market capitalization of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,936,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.