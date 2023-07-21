Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health updated its FY guidance to $32.85- EPS.

Elevance Health Trading Up 2.8 %

ELV stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day moving average is $466.18.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

