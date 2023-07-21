Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Elevance Health updated its FY guidance to $32.85- EPS.
Elevance Health Trading Up 2.8 %
ELV stock opened at $475.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.62 and its 200 day moving average is $466.18.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Elevance Health
Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elevance Health
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
- HPE Gearing Up For Multi-Year Resistance Breakout?
- Don’t Be Fooled By Badger Meter’s Rise, There’s More To Go
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.