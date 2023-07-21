Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Elevance Health updated its FY guidance to $32.85- EPS.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $476.32. 489,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.13.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

