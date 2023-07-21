Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $408.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.36.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $463.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $440.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.