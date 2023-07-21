Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $408.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.36.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of LLY stock opened at $463.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $440.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
