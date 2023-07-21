Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Rating Increased to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America downgraded Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Elisa Oyj in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of ELMUF opened at $62.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

