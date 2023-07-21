Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Short Interest Down 13.4% in June

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the June 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 580,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,815. Embecta has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $27.06.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Embecta by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Embecta by 493.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the first quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

