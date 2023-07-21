Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW) Short Interest Up 12.5% in June

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Embrace Change Acquisition Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCGW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,474. Embrace Change Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000.

About Embrace Change Acquisition

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

