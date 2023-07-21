Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s current price.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.75.

Emera Stock Performance

EMA stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$55.05. 191,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,455. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.24. Emera has a 52 week low of C$48.63 and a 52 week high of C$63.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.49.

About Emera

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. Emera had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

