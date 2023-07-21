Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.54. 583,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,583. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

