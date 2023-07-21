Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Endeavour Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC EDVGF opened at $3.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Endeavour Group has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

About Endeavour Group

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

