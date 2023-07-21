Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 17.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $83.26 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

