Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $189.30 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $260.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.