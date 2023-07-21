Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Invests $95,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

