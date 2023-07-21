Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 17,500 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,811,000,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.10 to $0.65 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen lowered Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $356.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.22. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.86.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amyris, Inc operates as a biotechnology company in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It creates, manufactures, and commercializes consumer products and ingredient, including clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products; and ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

