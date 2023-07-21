Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,078 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -805.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,933.33%.

AY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

