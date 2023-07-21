Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Takes $157,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.77.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.