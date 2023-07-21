Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Enel Chile from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3076 per share. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 137,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1,694.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

