EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $291,414.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $102,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,304 shares of company stock valued at $968,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in EngageSmart by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,299,000 after acquiring an additional 385,860 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,669,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in EngageSmart by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ESMT. TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
