ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on E. StockNews.com downgraded ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on ENI in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

NYSE:E opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENI

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $29.37 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ENI will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in ENI by 21.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in ENI by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 107,089 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ENI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 29.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

(Get Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.