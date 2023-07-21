Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Short Interest Update

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 419,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE:ENOV traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 188,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

ENOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $119,139 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enovis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Enovis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.