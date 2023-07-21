Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) PT Raised to GBX 1,410 at Credit Suisse Group

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,390 ($18.17) to GBX 1,410 ($18.44) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,100 ($27.46) to GBX 2,200 ($28.77) in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,848 ($24.16) to GBX 1,745 ($22.82) in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GMVHF remained flat at $16.52 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.81. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

