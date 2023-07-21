Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 15th total of 47,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,000. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $375.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Enterprise Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.99%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Gino J. Baroni bought 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,781 shares in the company, valued at $436,660.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $45,171.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,148.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gino J. Baroni purchased 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,660.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,735 shares of company stock valued at $128,072. Company insiders own 15.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 65,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

