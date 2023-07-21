ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.74

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.74 and last traded at $59.74, with a volume of 23945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $492.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.70 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $346,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,434 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 6,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $346,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,972,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,078,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 867,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,432,000 after purchasing an additional 54,290 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.