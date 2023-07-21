Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.81.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $214.74. The company had a trading volume of 274,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,695. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.43. Equifax has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

