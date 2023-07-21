Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Equifax also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85-7.10 EPS.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.43. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

