Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-7.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27-5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$7.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.94.

NYSE:EFX opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $52,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,158.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

