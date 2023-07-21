Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $814.34

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $814.34 and last traded at $809.58, with a volume of 117320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $795.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.00.

Equinix Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $759.56 and a 200 day moving average of $725.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

