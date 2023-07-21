Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TeraWulf Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on TeraWulf from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

TeraWulf Stock Down 9.0 %

TeraWulf stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 300.0% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 182.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 219,207 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the first quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.