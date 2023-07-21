Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 20th (ADI, AXR, B, CPT, CRVS, CVNA, FF, KBR, MPZAF, MXL)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 20th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.