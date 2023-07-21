Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for July 20th (ADI, AXR, B, CPT, CRVS, CVNA, FF, KBR, MPZAF, MXL)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, July 20th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

