Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 21st (ABT, AKRBF, ALV, ATAZF, BCKIF, BZZUY, DXCM, ED, ENTG, ESYJY)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 21st:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $189.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.10 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.