Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 21st (ABT, AKRBF, ALV, ATAZF, BCKIF, BZZUY, DXCM, ED, ENTG, ESYJY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, July 21st:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Atea ASA (OTC:ATAZF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $189.00.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $1.10 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.00.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

