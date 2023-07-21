ERC20 Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $500.89 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. ERC20 has a market cap of $16.96 million and $500.89 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,850.04 or 1.00034012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00998706 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,402.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.