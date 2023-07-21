ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.70.

ESAB Increases Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESAB

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.