ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in June

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,018,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 15th total of 6,226,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,018.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $1.86 on Friday. ESR Group has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ESR Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

