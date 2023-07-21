Ethereum Classic 1-Day Volume Hits $114.35 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $114.35 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.71 or 0.00062531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,916.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00313893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.43 or 0.00827083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.85 or 0.00547713 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 366.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00126781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,087,037 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

