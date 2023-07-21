Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $1,887.23 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,887.23 or 0.06347087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $226.84 billion and approximately $7.29 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,196,048 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.