Ethereum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.77 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $227.80 billion and approximately $4.77 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,894.17 or 0.06338997 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,266,204 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

