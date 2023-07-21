Ethereum Price Tops $1,888.13 on Major Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Ethereum has a market cap of $226.98 billion and approximately $6.37 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,888.13 or 0.06336079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00046603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020610 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003015 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,215,081 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

