Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Down 12.5%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 873,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 841,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$11.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

