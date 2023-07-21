Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,459.62

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,459.62 ($19.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,460 ($19.09). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.09), with a volume of 4,978,005 shares trading hands.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14,600.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,460 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,459.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.
Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.
