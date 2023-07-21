Evercore ISI Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.
Viper Energy Partners Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.
Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $518,334,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.
