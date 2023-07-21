Evercore ISI Boosts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $518,334,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

