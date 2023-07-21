Everscale Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $105.69 million and $1.10 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everscale has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,090,596,687 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

