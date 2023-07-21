EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

EVERTEC Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.37. 406,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EVERTEC has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21.

Insider Activity

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $385,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

