EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.46

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.46 and last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 46109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,023,694.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.