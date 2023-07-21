Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells $130,000.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,661. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

